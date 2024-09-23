997,560 Shares in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Acquired by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 997,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,182,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Global-E Online as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 15.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

GLBE stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

