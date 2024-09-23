Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 108,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,264.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $13.93 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MXL. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

MaxLinear Company Profile



MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

