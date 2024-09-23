Hood River Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,021 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $26,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $72.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $76.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Construction Partners news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $1,574,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

