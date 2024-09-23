Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,547,924 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Aspen Aerogels worth $41,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $145,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $27.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.41 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.