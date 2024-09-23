Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,196 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $42,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

