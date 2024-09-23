Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New $43.28 Million Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,336,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,280,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $522,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $522,377.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $213,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,956.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,897,118 shares of company stock worth $247,319,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -316.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

