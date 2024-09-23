Hood River Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,806 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $49,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SG. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $6,072,744.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,044,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $265,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,952,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,104,187.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $6,072,744.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,044,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SG shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 2.32. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

