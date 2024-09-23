Hood River Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 549,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $44,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after buying an additional 162,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,980,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 645.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $95.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.85% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. The firm had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $913,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $487,275.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

