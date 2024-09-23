Hood River Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,440 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SharkNinja worth $53,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SharkNinja by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,841,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,761,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SharkNinja by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.81.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $105.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $108.68.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

