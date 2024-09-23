Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises about 1.4% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Axon Enterprise worth $66,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,981 shares of company stock worth $115,662,734. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AXON opened at $393.29 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $393.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

