Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,694 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 502,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines comprises about 1.1% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $54,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $37,012.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,257.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $37,012.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,257.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,913 shares of company stock worth $5,352,249. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $91.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.09. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines



Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

