Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,668 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 767,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,668 shares during the quarter. HCI Group accounts for 1.5% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HCI Group worth $70,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCI. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 792.2% during the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 180,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 160,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 130.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 62,438 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter worth $3,407,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

HCI Group Price Performance

HCI opened at $105.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.65. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

HCI Group Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.