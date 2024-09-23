Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 183,811 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183,811 shares during the period. XPO makes up approximately 1.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $62,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,592,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth $4,380,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

XPO Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE XPO opened at $112.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.