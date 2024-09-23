Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 289,600 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation comprises 1.7% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $84,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $38,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 58.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $199.91 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.98 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

