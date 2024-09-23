Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after buying an additional 156,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWF opened at $373.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

