Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $124.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.10 and its 200 day moving average is $127.82.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.