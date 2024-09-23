Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,622,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $101.61 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

