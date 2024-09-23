Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,595 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide makes up 2.0% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 2.29% of ACI Worldwide worth $95,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACI Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
