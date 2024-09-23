Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 900,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 116,183 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP opened at $99.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.