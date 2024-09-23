Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 123,759 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,759 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 2.2% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Comfort Systems USA worth $108,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $385.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

