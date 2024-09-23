Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Holdings Raised by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Kirby comprises approximately 2.0% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $97,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $124.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $130.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.72%. Kirby’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,533.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,012 shares of company stock worth $5,932,197. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

