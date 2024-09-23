Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after acquiring an additional 557,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 71.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after purchasing an additional 428,276 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 876.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 428,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 384,248 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

NYSE TRGP opened at $152.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $154.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $726,589.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,137,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,590. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

