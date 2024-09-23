Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Barings BDC worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 297,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 218,146 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,138,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after acquiring an additional 321,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 38.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 84.55%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

