Hood River Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 59.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,762 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises approximately 2.6% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $127,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after buying an additional 238,874 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 15,067.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,634 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 312,991 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,494,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTZ opened at $126.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.58.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

