Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,477 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.41 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

