Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $921.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $875.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $394,455,351. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

