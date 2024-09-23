Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in ARM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ARM by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.96.

ARM stock opened at $138.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.82. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.57. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

