Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after purchasing an additional 730,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,915,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,370,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,533,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,925,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,453,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,935,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $21.59 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

