Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IEFA stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

