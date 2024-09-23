Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

