Thunder Brawl 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $411,417.50 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $411,417.50 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.00271914 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03046508 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $417,416.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.