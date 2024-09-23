Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Terra Classic has a market cap of $489.14 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001094 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,695,695,833,097 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

