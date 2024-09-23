NXM Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,483.83 or 0.99972350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007855 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00057180 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.