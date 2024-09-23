Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EMR opened at $105.16 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.44.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.