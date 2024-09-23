Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $272,312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $153.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $152.60 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.