4,689 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,689 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,634.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,508. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.55 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.73. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

