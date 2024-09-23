Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 57.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after buying an additional 139,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $103.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

