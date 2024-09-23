Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,798 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.80.

KLA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $758.85 on Monday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $772.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $755.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

