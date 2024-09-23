Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,796 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $49,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after purchasing an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after buying an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,533,000 after buying an additional 884,380 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $11,878,785. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

