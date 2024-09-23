Morse Asset Management Inc Has $4.54 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $701.03 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $715.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $663.00 and a 200-day moving average of $641.15. The company has a market capitalization of $302.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

