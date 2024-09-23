Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 55 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $378.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $382.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.22. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

