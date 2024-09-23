Deckers Outdoor (DECK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) in the last few weeks:
- 9/23/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,090.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2024 – Deckers Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/17/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $887.00 to $147.83. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $27.78 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.25 to $30.28. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $28.61 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $30.56 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.17 to $29.86. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.92 to $24.64. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $28.86 to $29.31. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.14 to $37.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.33 to $34.03. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:DECK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.51. 302,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,030. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,803,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
