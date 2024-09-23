Deckers Outdoor (DECK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) in the last few weeks:

9/23/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,090.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Deckers Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/17/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $887.00 to $147.83. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $27.78 price target on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.25 to $30.28. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $28.61 price target on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $30.56 price target on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.17 to $29.86. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.92 to $24.64. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $28.86 to $29.31. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.14 to $37.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.33 to $34.03. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DECK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.51. 302,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,030. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,803,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

