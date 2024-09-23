Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

