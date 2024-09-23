Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 678,165 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,143,000 after acquiring an additional 182,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $158.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average of $147.30.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

