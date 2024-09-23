Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,890 shares of company stock worth $10,853,407. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock opened at $177.61 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $178.89. The company has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.83.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

