Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,035 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Dollar General by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Dollar General by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $86.01 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average is $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America cut shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

