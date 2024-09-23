Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $240.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $192.40 and last traded at $191.76. 7,230,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 42,151,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.60.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,926,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

