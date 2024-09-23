VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $357.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.76 million.

VinFast Auto Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of VFS opened at $3.66 on Monday. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

