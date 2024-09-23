Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 184,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $85.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

