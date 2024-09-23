Ignition (FBTC) Price Reaches $63,672.49 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (FBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Ignition token can now be purchased for approximately $63,672.49 or 1.00764415 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 10% against the dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $25.41 million and $751,540.98 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00270972 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,398.97290832. The last known price of Ignition is 64,230.95839911 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $680,749.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

